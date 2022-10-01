AM Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Sportradar Group makes up approximately 1.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sportradar Group worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 929.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 103,776 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SRAD opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sportradar Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
