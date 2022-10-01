AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 37,400 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 27.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 32.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DM shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960. 16.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.59. 3,249,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.69.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

