AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 0.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $108.05 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $163.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 600.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

