AM Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $143.84. 7,575,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average is $176.61.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,918,381.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

