AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up approximately 1.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.90 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

