Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,495. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.41.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,804,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

