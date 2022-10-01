American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 26.7% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Price Performance

Shares of DRE opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

