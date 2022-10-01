American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 2.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.01 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.