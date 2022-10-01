American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 6,210 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Life Storage makes up approximately 3.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.