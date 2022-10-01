American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,763 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises 5.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $35,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after buying an additional 231,430 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $144.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.