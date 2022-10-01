American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 4.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in American Tower by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 356,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,904,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

AMT opened at $214.70 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.11 and its 200 day moving average is $252.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

