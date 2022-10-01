American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,322 Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WeWork were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. WeWork Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $14.97.

Insider Transactions at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

