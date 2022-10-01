American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

IIPR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. 329,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,181. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 141.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

