American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 215,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 1.1% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,161,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,921. The company has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

