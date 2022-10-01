American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.93. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $211.38 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

