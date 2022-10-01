American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 3rd (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 3rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 3rd.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVCT opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

