AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Trading Down 1.5%

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80). 20,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 79,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.81).

AMTE Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.55.

AMTE Power Company Profile

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

