ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.85

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.77. ANA shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 966 shares.

ANA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

ANA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.07%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade And Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

