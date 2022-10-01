Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $168.60

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.60.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $465,148. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $72.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $206.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

