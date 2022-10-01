Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $25.00

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 286,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

