Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Anritsu Stock Performance
Shares of AITUY remained flat at $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666. Anritsu has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.
Anritsu Company Profile
