Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Anritsu Stock Performance

Shares of AITUY remained flat at $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666. Anritsu has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Anritsu Company Profile

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. It operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The company's test and measurement products include bit error rate tester and sampling oscilloscope; mobile/wireless communications measuring instruments, such as base station analyzers, Bluetooth and WLAN testers, cable and antenna analyzers, channel emulators/fading simulators, conformance test systems, handset one box testers, land mobile radio products, passive intermodulation analyzers, shield boxes/chambers, and signaling testers; optical measuring instruments comprising OTDRs, optical loss test set/light source/optical power meter products, optical spectrum analyzers, video inspection probes, and accessories; RF microwave measuring instruments, such as peripheral equipment, and power meters and sensors; signal generators; and signal/spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, and transport and ethernet testing products.

