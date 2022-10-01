Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.09

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 34247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $927.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

Insider Activity

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.