Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Short Interest Update

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) by 227,699.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,699 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.06% of Apeiron Capital Investment worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APN remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Apeiron Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

