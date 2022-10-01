AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading Up 1%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.52 and last traded at $106.18. Approximately 806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.06.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,746,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

