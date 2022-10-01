Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the August 31st total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APLIF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Appili Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 793.06% and a negative net margin of 1,874.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

