Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 85 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $263.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.91 and a 1-year high of $435.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

