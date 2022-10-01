Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Shopify were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

