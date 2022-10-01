Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.30 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MDU. Citigroup upped their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About MDU Resources Group



MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.



