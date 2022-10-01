Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Trimble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $4,818,000. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 20,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

