Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.48. Approximately 42,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,295,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,152,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

