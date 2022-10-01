Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,500 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 483,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 242,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -35.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 228,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

