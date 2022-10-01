Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.06 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). Approximately 85,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 124,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.32).

Arix Bioscience Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 119.40. The company has a market cap of £135.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Further Reading

