ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,771. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.64%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.