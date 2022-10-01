Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 59,064 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of AvalonBay Communities worth $65,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 675.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.19. 1,123,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,848. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.01 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.49.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.80.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

