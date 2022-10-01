Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,024,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,009,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.46% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,493,000 after buying an additional 263,876 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 368,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 72,939 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

TWNK stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

