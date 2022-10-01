Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,386 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 4.23% of Sumo Logic worth $36,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 491,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 228,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 33,665 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,366,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Shares of SUMO remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,770. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,304 shares of company stock worth $750,790 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

