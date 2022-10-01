Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,573 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.35% of PACCAR worth $99,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.69. 2,107,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,259. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.10.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

