Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 98,720 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $34,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $69,131,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,385,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,602,924. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.