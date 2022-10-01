Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $39.98 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 271,972 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.81. 6,049,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.