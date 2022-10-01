Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $87.71 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,424 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.41% of Planet Fitness worth $87,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Cowen decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

