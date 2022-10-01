Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,243 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Envista were worth $75,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $32.81. 2,378,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.