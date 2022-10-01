Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,628 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Ovintiv worth $51,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 4,499,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,917. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

