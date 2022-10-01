Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 113,067 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113,067 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $117,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.01. 2,720,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,977. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.64 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

