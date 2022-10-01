Artex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,120.00 (ARTEX)

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Artex has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar. One Artex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Artex has a market cap of $210,979.00 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Artex

ARTEX is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Artex is artex.app.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

