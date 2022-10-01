ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Director Acquires $12,097.89 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $12,097.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance
ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $23.79.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.