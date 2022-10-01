ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Director Acquires $12,097.89 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $12,097.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

