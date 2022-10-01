Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.23. 4,437,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Asana has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $7,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 152,256 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

