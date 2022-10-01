Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of AC opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 165.46%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $97,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

