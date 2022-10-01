ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 518,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.8 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of ACLLF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. ATCO has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

