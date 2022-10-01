Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in September

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Atlas Arteria Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS MAQAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 9,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Atlas Arteria has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Atlas Arteria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

