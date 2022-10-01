Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $210.59 on Friday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of -86.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.57.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

